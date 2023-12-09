A woman was taken to hospital with a serious injury after a collision in East Sussex last weekend, police have said.

Sussex Police said the 32-year-old victim was walking along Portland Road in Hove when the incident happened.

"It’s believed she was hit by an unknown vehicle that failed to stop at the scene,” a police spokesperson said, on Saturday (December 9).

"She suffered a serious leg injury requiring surgery and remains in hospital at this time.

“It happened sometime between the evening of Saturday, December 2 and the early hours of Sunday, December 3.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A spokesperson added: “Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area at that time.”