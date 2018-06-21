Woman sought in connection with bag theft from cafe

Police would like to speak to the woman in the picture in connection with a bag theft in Peacehaven.

The victim, a man in his 40s, had been in Costa Coffee in South Coast Road, Peacehaven, around midday on Thursday, June 14, and accidently left his bag in the toilets.

The victim returned to the shop to retrieve his bag but discovered it had been taken. Inside the blue bumbag was a passport, two bank cards, £100 and €300 in cash.

If you recognise this woman or were in the coffee shop at this time and witnessed the incident please report online or call 101 quoting reference 648 of 14/06.