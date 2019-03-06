Woman taken to hospital after entering water near Eastbourne Pier

A woman has been taken to hospital after being seen entering the sea near Eastbourne Pier yesterday afternoon, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers were flagged down by a member of the public concerned for a woman in the sea shortly after 2pm.

Police

A spokesman said: "Officers liaised with the coastguard and attempted to engage with the woman, who eventually returned to shore.



"She was taken to hospital by the ambulance service."

See also: Person in water near Eastbourne Pier sparks emergency response

Drunk Bexhill woman had knife at Eastbourne railway station

Traffic light plan for busy Eastbourne road following child’s death