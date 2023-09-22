Woman taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries following collision on Newhaven swing bridge
A woman has been taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Newhaven Swing Bridge late last night (Thursday, September 21), police said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Newhaven Swing Bridge on Thursday (September 21) around 9.25pm.
“The pedestrian - a woman in her 40s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not deemed as life-threating or life-changing at this time.”
If anyone has any information, or relevant dashcam footage, please email [email protected] quoting Op Shed.