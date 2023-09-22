BREAKING
Woman taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries following collision on Newhaven swing bridge

A woman has been taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Newhaven Swing Bridge late last night (Thursday, September 21), police said.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:41 BST
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Newhaven Swing Bridge on Thursday (September 21) around 9.25pm.

“The pedestrian - a woman in her 40s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not deemed as life-threating or life-changing at this time.”

If anyone has any information, or relevant dashcam footage, please email [email protected] quoting Op Shed.

