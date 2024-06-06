Woman taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following Eastbourne collision

The road between Channel View Road and Southbourne Road was blocked this afternoon following the collision.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the collision had taken place between a motorbike and a car and a woman had been hospitalised after the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Wartling Road, Eastbourne, at around 3pm on Wednesday (June 5).

“The rider of the motorcycle – a woman in her 20s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, not believed to be life-changing.”