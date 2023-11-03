BREAKING
Detectives investigating a fatal house fire in East Sussex have concluded there were ‘no suspicious circumstances’ surrounding a woman’s death.
By Sam Morton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:57 GMT
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a fire in Kingston Close, Hove shortly after 5am on Tuesday, October 24.

"A 42-year-old woman was treated at the scene by paramedics but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later,” a police spokesperson said.

"Sussex Police carried out a full and thorough investigation alongside the fire service, which has now concluded that there are no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement.”

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World
Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

A file is being prepared for HM Coroner for an inquest to take place in due course, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones as they come to terms with this tragedy.”

