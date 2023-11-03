Woman's death in East Sussex house fire 'not believed to be suspicious'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a fire in Kingston Close, Hove shortly after 5am on Tuesday, October 24.
"A 42-year-old woman was treated at the scene by paramedics but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later,” a police spokesperson said.
"Sussex Police carried out a full and thorough investigation alongside the fire service, which has now concluded that there are no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement.”
A file is being prepared for HM Coroner for an inquest to take place in due course, police said.
A spokesperson added: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones as they come to terms with this tragedy.”