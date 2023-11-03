Detectives investigating a fatal house fire in East Sussex have concluded there were ‘no suspicious circumstances’ surrounding a woman’s death.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a fire in Kingston Close, Hove shortly after 5am on Tuesday, October 24.

"A 42-year-old woman was treated at the scene by paramedics but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later,” a police spokesperson said.

"Sussex Police carried out a full and thorough investigation alongside the fire service, which has now concluded that there are no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement.”

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

A file is being prepared for HM Coroner for an inquest to take place in due course, police said.