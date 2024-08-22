Wonderful GCSE Results at CFS – some of the School’s Best Ever!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a long summer eagerly awaiting their final grades, the Class of 2024 were full of smiles this morning when they opened up their GCSE results envelopes.

Hard work, resilience, talent and dedication were all being celebrated, as well as excitement about the opportunities now open to the latest CFS Year 11 cohort. Staff and parents all shared in the celebrations, as the school as a whole has seen a significant increase in both attainment and progress over the last couple of years, with some of its strongest results ever being awarded this morning.

This was a cohort that started their Secondary journey going into lockdown followed by two years of further disruption to their education. But, as today’s results show, none of this has prevented the CFS Year 11 pupils throwing everything they have at these important examinations, and being richly rewarded with grades that will support them in making the next step in their exciting journeys.

Executive Principal, Mrs New, said this morning: “It has been a joy to celebrate with the Class of 2024 today. Their resilience has been inspirational over the last few years, and the results today are testimony to the hard work of our Year 11 cohort, and of course the relentless guidance and wisdom from our wonderful CFS staff.

GCSE success

“We always say that the exams are just a small part of a child’s education – the personal development, compassion, passion and kindness our pupils have developed ready for the real world was never in doubt – but it is so lovely that their academic hard work and successes have also been recognised. Congratulations to them all! I am so proud of the whole CFS community today, but of course this is just the beginning for our outgoing pupils - I wish all of them every happiness as they move onto pastures new, with many of our pupils leaving us after a decade at CFS in both our Primary and Secondary phases.”

With reviews of marking still to take place, over 70% of pupils are leaving CFS this year with passes in Maths and English, and in both subjects early analysis shows that pupils have made stronger progress than the national average. Over 80% of the cohort achieved a good pass in English, with nearly a fifth achieving one of the highest grades. Progress across the board is very pleasing, and the school has seen significant improvements in a variety of subjects including Science, History, Chemistry, Physics, PE and Music.

But today was, of course, about the individual pupil results. Mr Elliman – Head of Year 11 and Assistant Headteacher for Pupil Progress - added: “I am so proud of the effort and determination shown by the Class of 2024 over the last year which have now been validated in these strong GCSE results. As a group of pupils they have shown great resilience in their time at CFS and have grown to be a highly talented and motivated group of young adults, ready to move on to the next steps of their journey.”

Several pupils achieved particularly high academic success, with a wealth of the top grades (Grade 7 or higher, equivalent to the old Grade A and A*). Including River Searle with nine of these top grades, JoJo Richards and Anna Holcroft with eight, Jack Newell with seven, and Louie Arnold, Evelyn Austin, Ziggy Thauerer and Tom Lowe with six Grade 7s or higher. Just as impressively, the following pupils have made exceptional progress since the start of Year 7 - Daisy Anderson, Baxter Ayling, Fletcher Ayling, Oliver Curry, Laila Hellyer and Lillie Hellyer.

Huge congratulations to all the Year 11s at CFS!