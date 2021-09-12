Wood burner fire in Hellingly
There was a wood burner fire in the open yesterday in Hellingly.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 10:53 am
According to East Sussex Fire & Rescue, crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey and Heathfield were called to a fire at 8.47pm last night (Saturday, September 11).
The incident was in the open on private land in North Street and two main jets were needed to extinguish the fire.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said it was a wood burner fire and there will be no further police action.