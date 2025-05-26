Woodwind day at the University of Chichester

Chichester Music Society and the University of Chichester Conservatoire are offering a woodwind day on Monday, June 2 with woodwind specialists Paul Saunders and Chris Hatton.

They will work with woodwind students focusing on playing two or more instruments within one performance. The venue is the University of Chichester Chapel from 10am-5.15pm with a 6-7pm showcase performance and 7pm Q&A and a chance to meet the musicians

(free entry to coaching sessions and showcase, no ticket required).

A spokesman said: “Expect a fascinating day full of insightful learning opportunities and performances, behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of woodwind playing, and a chance to meet two of the West End’s finest musicians. Whether you're a student, a music enthusiast, or just curious about what it’s like to be a woodwind doubler or trebler, this event promises something inspirational for everyone.

“All students and university staff, Chichester Music Society supporters and members of the public are welcome to attend any part of the day.”

Paul Saunders is one of the most versatile woodwind multi-instrumentalists on the London scene, performing as clarinettist, saxophonist and flautist across the UK. He has held his clarinet chair on the West End production of Wicked since the show opened in 2006. Other West End Shows include Billy Elliot, Guys and Dolls, Les Misérables, The Producers, Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Full Monty, My Fair Lady, Ghost, Chicago, Top Hat and many more.

As the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire’s multi-instrumental consultant, Paul offers opportunities for students to learn secondary instruments at Birmingham, Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, London’s Trinity Laban and at University of Chichester Conservatoire.

“Chris Hatton’s versatile career notably on clarinet, saxophone, and flute spans orchestral, chamber, and theatre work. Chris regularly performs across Europe and Asia, currently touring the UK and Ireland with the musical, Chicago.

“Chichester Music Society is delighted to sponsor this woodwind day and to be able to bring phenomenal musicians to work with students at the University of Chichester Conservatoire in masterclasses, coaching and public performances. This is only possible due to generous donations and legacies that the society has received. Future events will hugely depend on continuing income from private sponsorship and donations. If you would like to help CMS give future young musicians similar opportunities, please consider donating to the society. To do this contact CMS chairman Chris Hough at [email protected].”