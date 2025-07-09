Words and music on Sussex themes celebrate Sussex Serendipity

An inspirational mix of words and music on Sussex themes by classical guitarist Linda Kelsall-Barnett and poet Barry Smith is the promise behind Sussex Serendipity at this year’s Festival of Chichester.

They join forces in St John’s Chapel, PO19 1UR on Friday, July 18 from 3-4pm. Tickets £10: https://festivalofchichester.co.uk/

Linda is the director of the West Sussex Guitar Orchestra and Barry is the director of the South Downs Poetry Festival, with two full poetry collections to his name.

Linda and Barry frequently perform at South Downs Poetry Festival events, including Chichester Cathedral, Petworth House and the Novium.

As Linda recalls: “We were at a library event for Sussex Poetry and it was National Poetry Day. We had the idea that it would be nice to put together a guitar piece and Barry’s poetry. We had not rehearsed it at all. I just chose a piece that I thought would go well with the poem and we had two minutes’ rehearsal away from the audience. We then came into the middle of the library and we played it and it went very, very well. I think it was Barry's wife Diana who said that we should do more. I just really enjoyed listening to Barry but also playing and trying to make the music match the words. It is never the same. There's always a certain amount of flexibility and fluidity about what we do.”

The point is that music and words happen at the same time. As Barry says: “I think the music lifts the mood for the words. It provides a stream or maybe an air current for the words to float on. It's almost like jazz, the words not sitting too exactly but each of us listening to the other. We work together. We just break it at a couple of points for some solo guitar work and I usually do by myself a poem which is perhaps a little bit more dense.”

The theme this time is exploring nature and the Downland countryside. The programme for

Sussex Serendipity is 1 Willows; 2 Towards Church Norton; 3 Clown Town; 4 Music 1 – folksong; 5 Figures in a Sussex Landscape; 6 I Will Not be Silent; 7 Music 2; 8 Solo Reading Between Worlds; 9 Song of the Flowers (from Alice by Barry Smith & David Glasson); 10 Everything (from The Mysteries); 11 The High Beeches; 12 Music 3 – folksong; 13 Deep Water; and 14 Footsteps.

As Barry explains, the serendipity is the lucky dip feature of the performance: “Sussex is so very rich and diverse with all its sides and aspects and different characters. We wanted to capture some of the mood and character of Sussex.”

Among Barry's poems is Clown Town: “It was inspired by Bognor Regis. Bognor Regis has these zany events, and I found myself once in the middle of a sea of clowns. It was both amusing and little bit scary. You look at the make-up and you think of the histories of all these people and who they are portraying. It all sparked off the poem Clown Town which is also about those undercurrents...”

Linda is a classical guitarist from Chichester and has given several solo recitals for the Festival of Chichester. She teaches guitar locally and is an active member of the West Sussex Guitar Club. Barry’s poems have been recognised in national awards/competitions including BBC Proms Poetry, Culture Matters Bread & Roses, Slipstream and Tongues & Grooves. He was nominated for the 2023 T.S. Eliot Prize for his latest book, which is inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice books.