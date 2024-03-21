Work begins on £7.5m restoration of Newhaven Fort, revealing unseen areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £7.5 million restoration, which is taking place throughout 2024, means the Fort will remain closed to the public until its grand reopening in early 2025.

Pilbeam Construction, the delivery partner for the project, has revealed the timeline of works, starting with a complete restoration of the Fort’s iconic Romney Hut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at the Fort has been busy preparing for works to begin – including in areas that have never been opened previously, such as hidden tunnels which have been assessed ahead of restoration work beginning.

The works will begin with a complete restoration of the Fort's iconic Romney Hut

Lindsay Lawrence, general manager, said: “Since the Fort’s closure to the public and our final school visits, we’ve been working tirelessly to prepare for its transformation - emptying out the casemates, removing old exhibits and carefully moving artefacts into safe storage.

“Our collections custodian Frankie and I have been delving into the history of the Fort, Newhaven and Sussex to research stories for our new exhibits. It’s been a fascinating journey and we’ve uncovered many secrets within the Fort’s walls – including a hidden tunnel revealed in the original 1871 plans.

“Working closely with our design team, we’re creating new exhibits to bring these untold stories to life, with a focus on personal histories to give an insight into ordinary Sussex folk’s lives and experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so excited to be opening new areas and building brand new interactive experiences and displays. Our aim is to ensure Newhaven Fort is an exciting visitor attraction which Sussex can be proud of.”

New areas visitors will be able to explore following the Fort’s restoration include its Battery Observation Post, providing a new space to enjoy panoramic views of the Sussex coastline. The Fort’s scenic gun positions will also be re-opened after a period of inaccessibility.

As well as essential works to protect the longevity of the Fort, including structural and drainage works, the restoration project will include improving access and signage across the attraction, to maximise the experience for as many people as possible.

Re-cladding and insulating the Romney Hut in the Fort’s parade square will allow for better year-round access, and a second casemate will be refurbished and open for venue hire. These spaces will be available for weddings, parties, meetings, school groups, community events and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For younger visitors, the current play area is set to be replaced with a new much larger adventure playground.