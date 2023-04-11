Edit Account-Sign Out
Work begins on upgrading Hailsham play areas

Children in Hailsham can look forward to new improved facilities as work commences this week on improvements to three play areas in the town, set to deliver an exciting upgrade to play equipment.

By Terry HallContributor
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST
Hailsham play areaHailsham play area
Hailsham play area

It was highlighted at a recent Town Council meeting that the play areas located in Battle Road, Stroma Gardens and next to the Maurice Thornton Playing Field require the replacement of some play equipment, due to reaching the end of its serviceable life or as a result of corrosion over the years.

With the success of the new and upgraded play area in Western Road, the Town Council has taken this opportunity to bring the three play areas up to optimum standard, offering excellent play value for all users. The project is being funded by using the Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money and will future-proof the play areas for the next 10-15 years.

The Council has already agreed a budget of over £40K for the overlaying of the wet pour surface at the sites and further agreed to invest between £100K to £120K for upgrades and improvements to play areas.

The first phase of the project, a significant upgrade to the play area located next to the Maurice Thornton Playing Field, starts imminently and will involve the installation of a 30-metre aerial zip line, replacement of the broken inclusive roundabout and complete overlaying of the wet-pour in this area. Work on this particular play area is due to be completed within the next two weeks.

The second phase of the project, which will commence directly after completion of the first, will see the replacement of swings at the Battle Road play area, in addition to the replacement of the Whirly Bird roundabout with an inclusive one and complete overlaying of the wet-pour surface.

Work will then be carried out on the play area situated in Stroma Gardens and will see installation of new pieces of toddler equipment and removal of the large slide and replacement with a toddler multi-play unit, together with the installation of a 4-person springy seesaw and inclusive toddler springy.

"The revamp of some on the maintained play areas is part of the Town Council's continued commitment to improve local parks and open spaces," said Works Manager Richard Gillett. "Children’s play areas play a vital role in outdoor recreation, providing children with an area to relax, meet friends and play."

"The Town Council’s play areas strike a balance between providing stimulating play and meeting current safety requirements, which is why we pride ourselves in maintaining our facilities to the highest standards and undertaking regular inspections, repairs and replacements where necessary, as well as upgrades such as those discussed by town councillors recently."

"The Battle Road, Stroma Gardens and Maurice Thornton play facilities are well-used and the improvement works to these sites will see the installation of new and more inclusive equipment, plus it will also help the Town Council tackle the challenge of a growing number of families with children in the Hailsham area."

In addition to Battle Road, Stroma Gardens and Maurice Thornton, the Town Council currently manages play areas in Western Road and Quinnell Drive, plus two outdoor gym sites and a children's skate park.

