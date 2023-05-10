Work completed on play equipment upgrades in East Hailsham

Major work has finished on improvements to the children's play area located on the Maurice Thornton Playing Field, delivering an exciting upgrade to play equipment.

New equipment at Maurice Thornton play area

With the success of the upgraded play area in Western Road, the Town Council has taken this opportunity to bring the play area located on the Maurice Thornton Playing Field - in addition to those located in Battle Road and Stroma Gardens (ongoing) up to optimum standard, offering excellent play value for all users. The project is being funded by using the Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money and will future-proof the play areas for the next 10-15 years.

The first phase of the project, a significant upgrade to the Maurice Thornton Playing Field play area, has just finished and involved the installation of a 30-metre aerial zipwire, replacement of the broken inclusive roundabout and complete overlaying of the wet-pour in this area.

The second phase, which has already started, will see the replacement of swings at the Battle Road play area, in addition to the replacement of the Whirly Bird roundabout with an inclusive one and complete overlaying of the wet-pour surface.

New Whirlybird/roundabout at Maurice Thornton play area

Work has also commenced on the play area situated in Stroma Gardens and will include the installation of new pieces of toddler equipment, as well as the removal of the large slide and replacement with a toddler multi-play unit. A 4-person springy seesaw and inclusive toddler springy will also be installed on the site.

The Council agreed a budget of over £40K for the overlaying of the wet pour surface at the sites and further agreed to invest between £100K to £120K for upgrades and improvements to play areas, including the replacement of some play equipment due to reaching the end of its serviceable life or as a result of corrosion over the years.

"The revamp of some on the maintained play areas is part of the Town Council's continued commitment to improve local parks and open spaces," said Works Manager Richard Gillett. "Children’s play areas play a vital role in outdoor recreation, providing children with an area to relax, meet friends and play."

"The Town Council’s play areas strike a balance between providing stimulating play and meeting current safety requirements, which is why we pride ourselves in maintaining our facilities to the highest standards and undertaking regular inspections, repairs and replacements where necessary, as well as upgrades such as those discussed by town councillors recently."

New picnic bench at Maurice Thornton play area

"The Battle Road, Stroma Gardens and Maurice Thornton play facilities are well-used and the improvement works to these sites will see the installation of new and more inclusive equipment, plus it will also help the Town Council tackle the challenge of a growing number of families with children in the Hailsham area."

In addition to Battle Road, Stroma Gardens and Maurice Thornton, the Town Council currently manages play areas in Western Road and Quinnell Drive, plus two outdoor gym sites and a children's skate park.