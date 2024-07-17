Work continues on refurbishing public toilets in Chichester District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Refurbishment works have started on public toilets in Market Avenue in Chichester and at East Beach in Selsey.

The work follows the completion of refurbishment works at sites in Chichester’s Priory Park and at Bosham last month as part of a major project to improve facilities for residents and visitors.

Specialist contractor Mountjoy, which undertakes a range of property maintenance services for several local authorities across the south, is carrying out the work on behalf of Chichester District Council, following a tender process.

All the sites will have new disabled facilities that meet modern legislation, while other work will include providing new flooring, tiling, and sanitary ware. Some of the sites will also be suitable for solar panels, and LED lights — which are much more efficient and better for the environment — will be installed.

In addition, councillors have approved budget for delivery of replacement public toilets and associated landscaping in Tower Street, Chichester.

At a Full Council meeting on Tuesday 16 July, councillors agreed for three modular toilets, including a disabled access toilet, plus a ‘pocket park’ and bicycle storage to be installed. The works will include making the facilities as efficient and environmentally friendly as possible.

“The existing toilet block in Tower Street has severe structural and subsidence issues which were highlighted last year as part of our current refurbishment project,” explains Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Growth and Place at Chichester District Council. “Putting these issues right would have cost the council significant amounts of money to resolve, and so several options were put forward for the site.

“As a council, we felt it was really important for our residents and visitors to keep public toilet facilities on the site, and so we investigated the option of using direct access toilets (also known as modular toilets).

“In addition, we’ll be improving the look of the site with some planting and trees as well as installing bike racks.

“Although there is no duty on local authorities to provide and operate public conveniences, we believe that this as an important community service, especially for visitors to our district and people with health conditions and we want to ensure we provide facilities across the district that are of a high standard.

“I’m very pleased that as a council we are still able to invest in this service for our residents and visitors and I’m delighted that the refurbishment project is progressing so well and is on track to be completed by the end of this summer.”

It is anticipated that work on the Tower Street site will begin in the autumn.