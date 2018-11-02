Work experience at the House of Commons for Wealden students

Ten work experience students from schools across Wealden joined their MP for a week in Westminster.

Nus Ghani welcomed students from Crowborough and Forest Row to join her for a memorable week in London.

The Ghani Ambassador programme brings work experience students up to Westminster to open the inner workings of our political system up to the next generation.

The ten students were able to join Ms Ghandi for a number of engagements including committee discussions, debates in the House of Commons as well as an insight into her role as a Minister in the Department for Transport.

The students from Crowborough and Forest Row joined the MP for a look at how constituency days work, including advice surgeries.

Nus Ghani, MP for Wealden, said: “It was a pleasure to host ten wonderful Wealden students in my office for work experience.

“To share with them my day-to-day job both as the MP for Wealden and as a Minister in the Department for Transport.

“The group were inquisitive and enthusiastic.

“Hopefully they enjoyed their time and learnt a lot about the British political system and how an MP works.

“Parliament can often feel very inaccessible, but I always enjoy working with the next generation of future leaders, and the work experience programme is a great way to open up Parliament to even more people.”