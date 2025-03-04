Work is underway on new flats in Heathfield

Nine new apartments are currently being built on the site of a former corn mill in Heathfield, writes Susan King.

Apex Mill in Station Road was a wind powered corn mill owned by J Strickland and Son, a firm founded in 1797.

It later became the home of an antiques business.

Now the old structure has been demolished and work is underway to build a block of flats.

When the scheme was first put forward two years ago, concerns were expressed by local people who said the new building would overlook their property and cause loss of privacy.

They also felt the design was 'obtrusive and out of character' and would have a negative impact on the area including the Cuckoo Trail.

Another thought the run off of surface weather would have a detrimental impact on properties at the rear.

The applicant's agent supported the scheme stating the building is smaller than the original structure and in the same position.

All windows comply with minimum distance required by planning and there are two schemes for drainage including an overflow directed into a soakaway and an infiltration system.

At the time Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council members were concerned that parking issues were addressed and measures taken to eliminate parking on the pavement nearby.

But the agents said a pre-application meeting was held with Wealden District Council and parking spaces allocation complied with East Sussex County Council Highways requirements.

Now the work is partly underway people have been expressing their view on social media. Most say they are happy with the scheme and that it's valuable use of a brownfield site.