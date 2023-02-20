Work of Billingshurst specialist education hub recognised by Horsham MP

A new specialist education hub for children living with communication needs in Billingshurst has been visited by local MP Jeremy Quin.

Jeremy Quin MP with Woodview teacher Megan and students Jack and Scarlet

Mr Quin joined the staff to look round the school and meet students. The newly refurbished building is already planning on facilitating another cohort by September 2023.

Woodview at Ingfield Manor, based on the grounds of an already successful school for children living with neurological motor impairments, was commissioned by West Sussex County Council for a cohort of 10 year 7 students last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The provision, which is in a separate facility from the school but housed on the same site, is a bespoke, self-contained space, which meets the needs of the children, and any accompanying special needs, particularly any speech, communication, and language needs they may have.The unit welcomed its first pupils in September, and the refurbished building was officially opened by John Godden MBE, CEO of Salutem Care and Education, which operates the service.

Now that the school year is well underway, the team invited Jeremy Quin MP to visit and see the fruits of their labour and meet the children learning at Woodview.

Nicola Dodds, principal at Ingfield Manor, said: “We were delighted to welcome Mr Quin to Woodview and for him to acknowledge the hard work of all our staff over the past few years.

“We hope he enjoyed his visit and can see the excellent work we do here. It was a privilege to showcase the outstanding relationship we have with our students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Godden MBE said: “It is hard to believe that Woodview only opened its doors in September last year. I am pleased that Jeremy Quin took time out of his busy schedule to visit us and recognise the hard work and dedication of our staff here.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the young people to learn in a unit designed with their specific needs in mind, ensuring their educational requirements are met.”

Jeremy Quin MP said: “It was a huge pleasure visit Woodview and hear direct from the students about how happy they are at the school and the progress they are making. It was good to hear about Woodview’s plans for the future to support local educational needs.”