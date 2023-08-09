BREAKING
Work starts on new emergency floor at Royal Sussex County Hospital

Willmott Dixon Interiors has begun work on the first phase of a project to expand and refurbish A&E facilities at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.The fit-out and refurbishment specialist contractor has commenced demolition works at the hospital’s Millennium Wing, on behalf of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (UHSussex).
By Paul KingContributor
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:41 BST

The 18-week project will pave the way for the phased delivery of an acute floor expansion at Royal Sussex County Hospital, which will provide modern healthcare facilities and significantly increase capacity to support critical patients in A&E.

Willmott Dixon Interiors will manage the removal of all existing internal walls, ceilings and flooring within the building, and a full MEP strip out and replacement.

Awarded by Scape, it is the latest project to be delivered by the contractor at Royal Sussex County Hospital, following completion of works at Thomas Kemp Bridge and a two-storey modular extension of the Urgent Treatment Centre.

An internal photograph of the new Urgent Treatment Centre at the Royal Sussex County HospitAn internal photograph of the new Urgent Treatment Centre at the Royal Sussex County Hospit
Graham Shaw, managing director at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “We are proud to be supporting UHSussex in the radical improvement of emergency hospital treatment at Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“Emergency department teams do an incredible job but they need better facilities to continue to deliver quality care. These works will lay the foundations for a multi-million pound overhaul which will deliver a raft of improvements, reducing waiting times and providing a better experience for staff and patients alike.”

James, Millar, deputy director of capital development and property at UHSussex, said: “The investment in A&E facilities at the Royal Sussex County Hospitalwill have a huge impact on the care we can provide patients. It will not only improve standards and deliver a better hospital environment, but has the potential to significantly reduce waiting times, helping the sickest patients to get the emergency care they need as quickly as possible.”

