Work starts on £10m homes scheme in Haywards Heath

Horsham-headquartered Sigma Homes has begun work on a £10m development of 20 eco-focused homes on the edge of Haywards Heath in West Sussex.

Chris East, Tony Kenny, Geoff Potton, and Katie Macfie - all from Sigma Homes - mark the start of construction work at the |£10m Spring Bank residential development in Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

The 3.1-acre site on land at Rogers Farm, Fox Hill, will see the creation of 19 houses and one apartment. Sigma Homes’ site is to the south of Haywards Heath, a town which has seen its status as a desirable commuter base soar in recent years. It is less than 50 minutes from London by train, while Brighton is just a 15-minute train journey away.

Named Spring Bank, the development, which will include a 30% affordable housing allocation, will be made up of 13 three-bedroom houses, three four-bedroom houses, three two-bedroom houses, and a one-bedroom apartment. The first homes will become available for occupation during 2023.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive at Sigma Homes, said: “We have worked for two years on the planning and meticulous pre-construction preparation for this scheme and we are thrilled to now be on site, breaking ground. Spring Bank enjoys an exceptional location, supported by Haywards Heath’s wide range of amenities, which are fully accessible by active and sustainable forms of travel.

“Set within a beautiful landscape, our development will maintain and enhance the natural environment. Our plans will provide a mature landscape setting from day one and maintain the area’s historic field patterns and wooded character. This landscape–led design approach will ensure a sensitive transition can be successfully established between the settlement edge and wider rural setting to the south.”

Approval for Sigma Homes‘ Spring Bank scheme was granted by Mid Sussex District Council in September 2022, having been allocated for residential development in the Council’s Site Allocations Development Plan Document (DPD), as part of the Mid Sussex Local Plan. The Council adopted the DPD in June 2022, which identifies sufficient housing sites to provide a housing land supply for the area until 2031.

Access to the development site will be from Lunce’s Hill, with many mature trees retained and enhanced. The whole of the site is bound by mature hedgerows and trees, which provides natural screening for the new homes. The site’s northern boundary will be reinforced through the planting of new mixed species native hedgerow, hedgerow trees, and substantial native shrub planting, to create a natural buffer with an adjoining existing development. Additionally, large existing trees around the site boundary will create a buffer to the countryside - to the south and south west.

