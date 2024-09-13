Work to regenerate Bognor Regis Esplanade to start in October

The Bognor Regis Esplanade Public Realm Improvement project, which extends from Lennox Street to Clarence Road, will enhance the look and feel of Bognor Regis seafront, to create an accessible and connected community space.

Plans to regenerate the Bognor Regis Esplanade took a step forward with the appointment of Landbuild Ltd by West Sussex County Council, subject to the decision call in period which ends on 18 September. Construction is planned to start in October.

Improved pedestrian crossings and a walkway between the on-street parking and the sea wall will provide easier access to the seafront. Traffic calming features and a 20mph speed limit will also be introduced to improve safety.

Artist impression of renovated Bognor Regis Esplanade

Together with the completed Place St Maur improvement scheme and renovations of the Alexandra Theatre and the Bognor Regis arcade, the improvements to the Esplanade will enhance the look and feel of Bognor Regis seafront and link it to the town centre.

The Esplanade will be bordered by rain gardens, with plants chosen to improve drainage, that will create a pleasant green space with more seating for locals and visitors to enjoy the sea view.

The project supports the council’s ambition for a sustainable and prosperous economy in West Sussex, as outlined in the Council Plan. In May 2024, the Council allocated £1.369 million of capital funds to the delivery of the scheme, which will complement adjacent projects funded by the Levelling Up Fund and Local Enterprise Partnership.

Councillor Steve Waight, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Support Services and Economic Development said: “The Esplanade project aims to boost economic growth by making it easier for visitors to enjoy everything Bognor Regis has to offer.

“The project, which is part of the wider Arun Growth Deal, is a fundamental part of the joint commitment made by West Sussex County Council and Arun District Council to create an exciting and vibrant visitor destination by redeveloping the seafront.

“Construction will begin in October 2024 and is expected to finish by April 2025. Access to all businesses will be retained throughout the works. Advance notice will be given if any temporary road closures or parking restrictions are necessary.”

Full details of the scheme are available on the West Sussex County Council website.