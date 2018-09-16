Works continue on Polegate level crossing

Polegate level crossing is due to remain closed until tomorrow as works continue to carry out ‘vital’ improvements in the area.

The crossing was shut to vehicles and pedestrians at 11.45pm on Friday as Network Rail engineers started maintenance on drainage beneath the railway.

The crossing will remain closed until Monday morning

No rail services have been running through the stations with temporary buses in place from Haywards Heath and Brighton to Eastbourne and Seaford over the weekend.

Whilst works have been carried out members of the public have been able to access Polegate station footbridge and the rail service provider has also put on a 10 to 15 minute shuttle taxi service, travelling from one side of the crossing to the other between 7am and 11pm.

The crossing is due to re-open at 4am tomorrow. Lead engineer, Andy Wakeford, said: “We understand that it’s never a convenient time to close the railway, but this work is vital and will help us provide a better, more reliable railway for people in Polegate and across East Sussex.

“We’d like to thank passengers and crossing users in advance for their patience and understanding while we carry out these important upgrades.”

Workers are carrying out improvements to the drainage system

All photos by Nathan Dunbar.