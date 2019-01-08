Works to close village road for 17 weeks

A road which runs through a village on the outskirts of Hailsham will be closing for 17 weeks for essential water works.

Victoria Road and Sandhill Lane at Bodle Street Green will close to through traffic from mid-January to allow engineers to install an essential new water main.

South East Water says the £260,000 investment will replace 1.2 kilometres of burst-prone pipe and deliver a more resilient drinking water supply to the area.

Work will start on January 16 at Victoria Road between Sterling Farm Shop and the junction with Sandhill Lane and will continue up to Sandhill Cottage.

A diversion route agreed with East Sussex Highways will be signposted with access to homes and businesses maintained at all times.

Jeremy Dufour, of South East Water, said, “We know roadworks are inconvenient and we apologise in advance for any disruption caused by this important work which is due to be completed in May.”