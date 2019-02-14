Works to fix Polegate traffic lights delayed

Work to fix traffic lights which have caused road chaos in Polegate has been delayed by two days.

East Sussex Highways confirmed the roadworks at the crossroads in Eastbourne Road at its junction with Wannock Road are aimed to be completed by Tuesday (February 19) – later than the planned date of February 17.

The traffic light controller was destroyed in the crash

Traffic signal failure on A27 in Polegate

A spokesperson for the authority said, “The work has been put back by a few days due to adverse weather conditions so we’re now aiming to have the new lights in place and switched on for Tuesday.”

The traffic situation has been described as a ‘nightmare’ by road users ever since the lights were rendered out of action in a collision back in January.

A temporary set of traffic lights were put in place as well as manual controls but these have proved frustrating to motorists for repeatedly breaking down and becoming stuck on red.

Works start to fix Polegate traffic lights