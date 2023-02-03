World-leading chefs come together to showcase the best of Sussex

Eleven Michelin stars, two Great British Menu winners, one MasterChef: The Professionals winner, and one MasterChef judge - Sussex Showcase week 2023 is set to offer an unforgettable culinary experience.

Table Talk Foundation is a charity organisation based in Sussex, UK, focusing on improving food education and supporting the hospitality industry.

Table Talk Foundation is proud to present the Sussex Showcase, a week-long series of collaboration dinners featuring the best chefs from Sussex and around the world.

This year, seven of Sussex’s finest chefs will join forces with seven world-class chefs to bring you a one-of-a-kind food experience at some of the most exciting restaurants in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 11 Michelin stars, a Great British Menu winner, one MasterChef: The Professionals winner, and one MasterChef judge, the Sussex Showcase promises an unforgettable culinary experience.

Each ticket includes a donation to Table Talk Foundation, raising funds to provide food education to children in Sussex and support the hospitality industry.

Events include:

Monday March 6: Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead• Guest chef Matt Abe (Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Three Michelin Stars ***), alongside resident Executive Chef George Blogg (One Michelin Star *), will serve a 6-course tasting menu with paired wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday March 7: Interlude, Leonardslee Gardens, Horsham• Guest chef Nick Bril (The Jane, Two Michelin Stars **) will team up with resident chef Jean Delport (One Michelin Star *), to treat guests to a one-of-a-kind menu.

Wednesday March 8: Heritage, Haywards Heath• Diners can enjoy a one-off 6-course tasting menu with paired wines created by guest chef Tom Shepherd (Upstairs, One Michelin Star *) and resident chef Matt Gillan (GBM winner).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday March 9: etch. By Steven Edwards, Hove• Guest chef Nick Beardshaw (Kerridge’s Bar & Grill) will join resident chef Steven Edwards (MasterChef winner) at etch. to create a stunning 7-course tasting menu which will be served with matching wines from etch’s in-house sommelier Sam Weatherill.

Friday March 10: 64 Degrees, Brighton• Guest chef and MasterChef judge Anna Haugh (Myrtle, MasterChef judge) and resident chef Michael Bremner (GBM winner) will serve a 7-course tasting menu with wine pairing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday March 11: Wild Flor, Hove• Guest chef Greg Clarke and resident chef Ali Munro will serve a special 5-course lunch tasting menu with snacks and paired wines.

Sunday March 12: The Pass at South Lodge Hotel, Horsham•Guest chef Tom Barnes (L’Enclume, Three Michelin Stars ***) and resident chef Ben Wilkinson will create a special 7-course tasting menu to truly conclude the culinary week in style.

Jessica Aggarwal, Co-founder of Table Talk Foundation, said: “Join us in making a difference and supporting the future of food education and the hospitality industry. Your support through purchasing tickets to the Sussex Showcase week or participating in our online auction will help Table Talk Foundation provide the resources and opportunities necessary for children to develop healthy eating habits and for the hospitality industry to thrive. Let's work together to create a better future for all.”

Tickets to the Sussex Showcase events start from £170pp and are available from www.tabletalk-foundation.com. Proceeds will go towards Table Talk Foundation to provide food education to children in Sussex and support the hospitality industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those unable to attend the Sussex Showcase events, there is also an online auction here. Prizes vary from dining experiences in Michelin Star restaurants to bottles of wine from top Sussex vineyards. Bids can start from as little as £25, and all money raised will go to Table Talk Foundation’s work.

The Sussex Showcase, sponsored by Harwoods Group and Ridgeview Wine Estate, offers a unique opportunity to taste the best cuisine from some of the world’s most talented chefs.