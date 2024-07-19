Worthing & Adur Connects at Apulstock this Saturday (July 20)
From the start of July, four local charities have joined forces to create Worthing & Adur Connects.
Ferring Country Centre, Worthing Mencap, Superstar Arts and Guild Care will be working closely together to provide a wide range of complementary services focused on supporting people with learning disabilities to live their best lives.
Monika Wadey of Guild Care, said, “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at Apulstock this year and meeting lots of familiar faces as well as new people known to our partners at Superstar Arts, Worthing Mencap and of course, Ferring Country Centre. Like Apulstock , Worthing & Adur Connects is all about positive experiences and inclusivity.
“So if you’ve got tickets for Saturday, come on over and say hello!”
Guild Care will be at Apulstock from 10am to 4pm hosting a teddy tombola next to the Superstar Arts stall where the team will be selling a wide range of items created by people with learning disabilities at their creative sessions. Together, the charities will be happy to talk about the Worthing & Adur Connects partnership and how to access the varied support options available.
Apulstock opens on Saturday with a theme of ‘All creatures great & small’ and an opening set from The Daytonas at 11am. Performances will follow throughout the day, including Ivor Potter as ‘Suspiciously Elvis’, Iron Tyger, the Funk Foil Brothers and headliners, ‘Petrol Money’.
More information and ticket availability can be found at Apulstock | A music festival for people with learning disabilities. Tickets will also be available on the door. The event, which was founded in 2011, is an inclusive and friendly space run entirely by volunteers.
