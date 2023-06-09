The fire service has reminded people how to stay safe in the event of a fire after a surge of incidents in Adur and Worthing.

Two house fires broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 4) – in Carnegie Road, Worthing and Alma Street, Lancing. The fires affected multiple properties in these incidents – both of which have been confirmed to be of accidental ignition.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 7), a coach caught fire on Warren Road, Offington in Worthing in another accidental incident.

On Wednesday night, a woman was rescued from a burning flat in Brighton Road, Lancing. The cause of this blaze is yet to be confirmed, with a investigation still ongoing, as of Thursday afternoon.

House fire in Carnegie Road, Worthing

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is urging residents to reduce their risk of a fire in their homes during the lead up to Home Fire Safety Week, which runs from June 12 to 18.

Nicki Peddle, head of prevention at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, said: “It can be difficult to navigate the hidden fire risks in your home and work out how best to prevent fires from taking place. Perhaps you have a mirror near a window, or maybe you’ve bought a phone charger from an online marketplace – the risks in your home can be vast.

“We have an online home fire safety check tool available to help people work through the risks in their properties and understand what changes can be made to stop a fire from happening in the first place.

"However, the best pieces of advice I can give is to make sure you have working smoke alarms in your property, and in the event of a fire – get out, stay out and call 999.”

House fire in Alma Street, Lancing

Photos from the A27 / A24 Offington roundabout in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 7) showed a fire damaged coach. Photo: Eddie Mitchell