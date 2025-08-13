Worthing artist joins Natural Beauty exhibition

Natural Beauty running at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from Tuesday, September 2-Sunday, September 14 brings together the work of Steve Gallagher and Steve Bicknell in the Doris Wilson Gallery.

Steve Gallagher is originally from Iowa, USA and now lives in Worthing. Steve Bickell is based in Thakeham.

Natural Beauty is the first joint exhibition between the two who first met at a Sussex art fair.

A spokesman said: “With a shared understanding of the ability of art to express themes such as transformation, mutability and transience, the artists have come together to showcase their individual explorations of form and beauty through fine art photography and sculpture.

“Steve Gallagher's finely-detailed fine art photographs reflect the very different ways in which moments in time are captured and immortalised. He brings his fashion photographer’s eye to the lighting, framing and presentation of highly detailed floral portraits and studies, capturing the richness and complexity of single blooms as they age and transform.

“His ability to highlight the smallest details of a flower and reveal new intricacies of texture and form makes his work both unique and uniquely captivating for the viewer. By contrast, his large format seascapes reflect the dramatic immediacy of the mutable moods of the seas, whether in the midst of a storm or in the still quiet of a sunrise. Alongside his limited-edition prints, he also uses glass, metal and cloth to create entirely new perspectives while his large format 3D lenticular prints offer an innovative and immersive photographic experience.

“Steve is known for his innovative approach to fine art photography and for his richly detailed and immersive images. Born in Iowa, USA, he has a fine arts degree in photography and visual design from the prestigious School of the Art Institute in Chicago. After a decade as a fashion photographer in New York and Miami, Steve then transitioned into a career in graphic design in the US and UK.

“Picking up his camera again during the Covid-19 lockdown, he was inspired by the natural beauty of his surroundings in coastal West Sussex and has developed a portfolio of intricate floral portraits and captivating seascapes. More recently he has focused on the use of different media to better explore the transience and mutability of the natural beauty around us, including innovative 3D lenticular prints and works on glass, aluminium and cloth.

“Steve Bicknell’s free form sculptures in ceramic and bronze are created using no reference material, instead following the clay towards the final form. He loves to experiment with different techniques, taking inspiration from nature. His work is of contemporary figures in a semi- realistic or abstract style.

“Steve started as a self-taught sculptor after a career as a photographer spanning four decades. He works predominately in ceramic and bronze sculpture, often working in a free nature, letting the clay suggest the final form. He has exhibited in Spain, France and Italy with a selection of bronzes along with work in Surrey Sculpture Society shows, Doddington Hall and Beaulieu. His long-term project is working towards a solo show, Return to the Earth, a body of work exploring the relationship between humanity and nature.”