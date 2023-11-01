Worthing based bereavement charity launch their online silent auction

Andy's Angels are excited to announce that they have just launched their silent auction to raise funds for their Grief Play Café

Andys AngeIs (charity number 1194694) is a fantastic Worthing based charity set up to support children and parents after the loss of a loved one. We provide a café and play space for children and their adults to come together in a calm and inclusive environment and meet others going through a similar situation on their grief journey. This is free to our families and requires no pre booking or ongoing commitment – we are simply there for whenever we are needed.

When funding allows we run additional activities including Archery, Crate Stacking, Pottery Painting, Drama Workshops and we even had Basketball Coaching with the Worthing Thunders Head Coach! All the events offer a positive and friendly space for children and their adults to connect with others dealing with such close bereavement. These events are run and staffed entirely by volunteers with their own lived grief experiences and provide a vital safe space for families across Sussex.

Thank you to all the businesses and individuals that have donated prizes for our auction, the funds raised will enable us to continue to offer this safe space and confidence building opportunities, if you aren’t able to bid but would like to make a donation, are interested in volunteer opportunities or becoming one of our charity partners please visit our website https://andysangels.org.uk/

Andy's Angels Grief Play Café

Our silent auction is live now and will be brought to a close by our live auctioneer from Sterling Vaults at our Masquerade Ball 17th November 2023 at 10pm. (tickets sold out)