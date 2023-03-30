Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing Brownies and Guides have fun doing their bit for conservation in Goring

A collaboration between Girlguiding’s Highdown division and Go Youth Activities resulted in a conservation day at The Compound on Goring seafront on Saturday March 18.

By Debra PhillipsContributor
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:45 BST
Planting trees
Activities included interactive games to learn about ecology, making cones filled with items suitable for the local birds to make their nests, planting hawthorn, blackthorn and hazel trees to form a 10 foot hedge which had been donated by Carbon Footprint.

Guides and Brownies also drilled holes in wood to make insect hotels and using electric drills to make five star bird boxes under the supervision of Worthing Men In Sheds.The 24 girls aged between nine and 14 got to make their own lunches over an open fire and finished off their meal sampling a fondue made from cocoa beans sent from St Lucia which were roasted over a barbecue and hand ground.The day proved to be a real community event that will help the wildlife of Goring.

Drilling holes
Roasting beans
