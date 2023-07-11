Worthing care home celebrates the opening of its new bar

Parkside Lodge is a local care home in Worthing. Parkside is one big family, who welcome anyone to their home with happiness and joy.

Last Friday the residents opened a small bar at their home, this was something the family of Parkside have been working to make special.

Parkside Lodge created a space where residents friends and family can all can socialise and relax. We held a party to celebrate the opening of the bar, which was a great success. Parkside Family had a wonderful time, and it was heartwarming to see them having fun.

Working as a team and understanding the wishes of all helps you appreciate the importance of person-centred care. It is crucial to take into account the individual's needs, preferences, and interests to ensure they feel valued and respected.

Parkside Bar