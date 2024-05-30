Worthing care home makes the grade after passing inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, is committed to achieving & maintaining high standards of care at its three care homes and diverse range of community services supporting older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities. Caer Gwent, their superb residential care home, has recently passed the charity's inspection with flying colours.

Guild Care regularly inspects its own services to ensure the high standards are exceeded, or to find areas which require more focus so that the service quality remains seamless.

Working to a similar process as the Care Quality Commission, the Safety & Compliance team at Guild Care audits their residential care homes and instigates mock inspections to check that their services are safe, responsive, effective, caring and well-led.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Les Poplawski, Director of Safety & Compliance at Guild Care, said “We asked for individual or group feedback from people living at Caer Gwent, their relatives & visitors and members of staff, and received so many positive responses about the care and leadership at Caer Gwent.

Guild Care's Caer Gwent passed the charity's recent inspection with flying colours

“Our inspection team also observed the care and support offered to individual residents and reviewed the record-keeping and care pathways to make sure everything was correct and thorough. Following a very detailed inspection, Caer Gwent has received a rating of ‘Good’ for each key question with one quality statement - ‘Independence, choice and control’- rated as ‘Outstanding’.”

Clare Feest leads the team at Caer Gwent, where she’s worked for the past 22 years. Clare’s deputy manager, Terri Needham, heads the senior care team, care supervisors and care assistants, working closely with the in-house registered nurses on care planning. Clare and Terri have worked together for more than 7 years, creating a warm and welcoming environment for residents and their families, with care which is dignified and respectful, whilst promoting independence.

Clare said, “We’re delighted to have been rated as ‘Good’ at this inspection as it shows the systems and processes are all in place to create an environment that’s comfortable, enjoyable and secure. The family feel of Caer Gwent has evolved over many years, and it’s something which makes our home even more special, for both residents and staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to being asked about whether staff are kind and respect their wishes, residents’ comments included, “Oh yes definitely to the best of their ability. They go above and beyond and treat you like family. They really spring off each other and create a fun family atmosphere.”

For a happy home, all staff need to feel valued too. When asked what they like about their work, one of the team replied “Everything! To me, the job does not feel like a job. Mostly, I like the family atmosphere and fun activities.”

Another commented that working at Caer Gwent is “very rewarding and a great atmosphere. I enjoy the routine and it is very well organised here.”

Caer Gwent provides expert care with an emphasis on the personal needs of each resident thanks to a dedicated, well-established management team. Along with peace of mind this brings, residents are invited to relax and enjoy life, with new activities and friendships along the way.