Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire, which ‘spread to the size of almost two football pitches’, is believed to have been started when parched grass was ignited through a discarded piece of glass last Friday morning (August 12), according to Worthing Borough Council.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported it was one of 15 such fires attended that day in the Worthing area and that glass ‘was the most likely cause’, the council said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The council has urged everyone to be more vigilant in disposing of litter especially during hot periods,” a spokesperson added.

The fire at Broadwater Cemetery, which 'spread to the size of almost two football pitches', is believed to have been started when parched grass was ignited through a discarded piece of glass. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

‘I want to express my sympathies’

The park rangers team from the borough council, along with volunteers, have planned a clean-up operation at the cemetery.

The Friends of Broadwater Cemetery will join in to tidy up and ‘rake over the burnt area’.

Rangers are ‘confident’ that the grass and other foliage will return – ‘especially now the searing heat has subsided’, the council said.

However, in the meantime, ‘remedial measures will be taken’.

Vicki Wells, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Firstly I want to express my sympathies to the families of loved ones who are buried in the cemetery and whose graves were affected by the fire.

"We will do all we can to restore the graves to their former condition.

“Secondly I have asked our park rangers to begin the process of tidying up the area and raking the burnt land so that growth can return.

"I would also like to thank the Friends of Broadwater Cemetery who will be joining them and already do such sterling work with this beautiful and peaceful spot.”

Councillor Wells said she was grateful for the ‘prompt actions’ of fire crews, which ‘prevented further damage’.

The borough council will now also investigate whether, in future heat waves, ‘more preventative checks’ on discarded materials can be made in areas at risk of fire, whilst also reminding people to ‘either take littler home or use the bins’.