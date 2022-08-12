Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a fire at South Farm Road shortly after 10.30am.

A spokesperson added: “Fire engines from Worthing, Shoreham, East Preston, and off-road vehicles from Littlehampton and Horsham were sent to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found two hectares of shrubland well alight.

Firefighters used hose reels, jets, thermal imaging cameras and beaters to extinguish the fire. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Firefighters used hose reels, jets, thermal imaging cameras and beaters to extinguish the fire, before leaving the scene at around 12.30pm."

The incident is the latest in a string of fires across West Sussex, amid the latest UK heatwave.

An Amber Extreme heat warning is currently in force, with temperatures expected to peak today (Friday) and Saturday.

Firefighters in West Sussex are urging people to be vigilant and use flammable materials responsibly after attending a series of wildfires.