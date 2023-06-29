Worthing charities work together to reduce dementia stigma in the community

Guild Care, a local social care charity was recently joined by Carers Support West Sussex at the Bradbury Wellbeing Centre (a centre that supports people living with dementia and their carers) as well as at Guild Care's head office in Worthing.

A special screening of a short film was shown to staff, carers and members of the public. The film, ‘Only One Six’, was created by Carers Support, funded by the Dementia Trust and co-produced with South Asian carers, inspired by their stories. It addresses the stigma and shame surrounding a dementia diagnosis prevalent in certain communities. In addition, the film illustrates how to communicate with a person with dementia or memory loss in a meaningful way.

As part of the screening event, those involved also took part in a Dementia Friends training session. This gave people the chance to speak openly about their own experiences with dementia, as well as ask important questions.

Alex Brooks-Johnson, CEO at Guild Care said: “It was particularly interesting to see the sessions delivered by Carers Support West Sussex address the social stigma issue, which led to some interesting audience input, and Guild Care's positioning as a key player in dementia care. Thanks to Carers Support West Sussex and to all those who attended the screening and training session, and we hope to build on this relationship going forward to provide future events.”