Worthing charity launches website aimed at helping disabled people to live independently

Worthing charity Independent Lives is inviting people to explore their new website, which has been created to ensure support provided by the charity reaches the people who need it most.

Independent Lives’ staff viewing their new website.

Independent Lives has also made updates to PA Pages, a website which aims to support disabled people to have more choice and control over their lives by empowering them to employ their own care and support staff.

PA Pages has been updated with an advice hub feature. The advice hub allows customers to easily search through nearly 100 easy to read step-by-step guides relating to Direct Payments and personal assistants.

Personal assistants provide social and domestic support to help disabled people, and people with health and social care needs lead independent lives.

Rebecca Smicle, chief executive of Independent Lives said: “We’ve been hard at work over the past year redesigning our website to ensure it meets the needs of everyone who uses it.

"In addition to a much-needed visual refresh and navigational update, our new websites are also more cost effective than our old site, allowing us to direct more support to those who need it most”.

"Not everyone with a disability is able to get online though. In fact, 32 per cent of disabled people lack even basic digital skills.

"This is why Independent Lives is working with the NHS to provide digital support, both directly to disabled people and also to the people who support them.”