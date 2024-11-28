Worthing Christmas craft fair offers festive delights

Worthing Christmas craft fair returns on December 1 in aid of St Barnabas.

Spokeswoman Claire Montgomery said: “The countdown to Christmas is on and one of the highlights for Worthing is the So This is Christmas craft fair which is returning to Worthing Charmandean on Sunday, December 1 after the success of the previous events. Brought to you once again by The Fairy Tale Fair and The Northbrook Friends of St Barnabas group, at So This is Christmas you will find over 70 talented local makers, artists and creatives selling festive gifts, cards and treats. There will also be an array of festive bakes by Cielo Cakery, bar and special guests including The Sussex Ghostbusters.

“The fair welcomes all ages, and they will also be offering free face painting and balloon modelling all day. Donations to St Barnabas welcome if you can spare it. Plus see if you can spot Santa, our festive stilt walker, St Barnabee and maybe even a snow queen!

“The fair is open 10.30am-3.30pm and will be opened by Worthing Town Crier and Toby Wilson. Entry is a suggested £1 per adult donation to St Barnabas, but anything you can spare is appreciated. The Northbook friends of St Barnabas will also have their stalls, tombola and gifts inside as well.

“These fairs have raised just over £37,000 for St Barnabas House since December 2015 and it would be amazing to top the £40,000 mark this Christmas.

“The venue is located conveniently on the A27 at Worthing Charmandean (Forest Road, Worthing, BH14 9HS) and there is a free car park. The event is only possible with the support of kind sponsors SCS Waste, Ian Hart Funeral Services, The Velo Cafe and S&L Locks.”