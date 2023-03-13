Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing Cissbury Division Girlguiding members celebrate World Thinking Day

Over 130 young people, leaders, helpers and Trefoil members gathered together on Worthing seafront to celebrate World Thinking Day.

By Rebecca Adlem-KnightContributor
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 10:20am
Worthing’s Mayor, Henna Chowdhury with Worthing Cissbury Divisional Commissioner, Zoë Walker leading the renewal of our promise
Worthing’s Mayor, Henna Chowdhury with Worthing Cissbury Divisional Commissioner, Zoë Walker leading the renewal of our promise

Every year on the February 22, the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) celebrate World Thinking Day, providing a time to connect and think of others around the world whilst remembering the amazing things they do.

Worthing’s Mayor, Councillor Henna Chowdhury, started the celebration with a warm welcome and a renewal of Promises. This was followed by Zoë Walker surprising one of our leaders by presenting her with a Good Service Brooch.

Girlguiding leaders from across the Worthing Cissbury Division organised an exciting seafront quiz, challenging all members to find the answers along their walk. There were lots of questions for young members and their leaders to find along with a range of challenges for them to complete along the way.

Girlguiding members enjoying World Thinking Day quiz
Girlguiding members enjoying World Thinking Day quiz

The celebrations were closed with the all-important presentation of the official Girlguiding World Thinking Day 2023 badge, for all members to keep and remember their special day.

These types of activities for young people in the Worthing Community, would not be possible without the adult volunteers that provide their time to this charity. There are a range of different opportunities that Girlguiding can provide to adult volunteers. So, if you’re over 18 years old and would like to find out more about volunteering with Girlguiding then you can find out more on their website girlguidingworthingcissbury.org/volunteer/