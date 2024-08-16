Worthing College celebrates 99% A-level pass rate

By Eleanor Frost
Contributor
Published 16th Aug 2024, 09:46 BST
A bumper set of results, including 100% pass rates in 22 subjects, is cause for celebration for Worthing students

Worthing College students have been praised for their hard work and determination as they achieved ‘tremendous’ A-level results today (15 August 2024).

The college has achieved a brilliant 99% pass rate for this year’s A-level results, with 22 subjects recording 100% pass rates.

Helena Thomas, Principal at Worthing College, said: “Our students have truly excelled this year, and their tremendous A-level results are a testament to their hard work and determination.

Worthing College students celebrate A-level results success

“We are incredibly proud of their achievements and the dedication they have shown. We look forward to seeing our students continue to succeed in the future.”

The college saw some impressive results for several subjects, including 100% of further maths students achieving A* and A grades.

Chemistry, maths, electronics, geography, history, business and politics were among the many subjects recording 100% pass rates.

Helena added: “We take immense pride in our approach to teaching, offering our students a nurturing environment where they can thrive and we have seen that in today’s results.

“Our staff’s unwavering support and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in guiding our students to these outstanding results.”

