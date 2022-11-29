Worthing concert raises over £1,100 for local disability charity.

A community concert organised by disability charity Independent Lives and Ratcliffe Creative, has raised more than £1,100 in donations.

Broadwater Community Choir performing at Independent Lives' community concert.

The concert, which took place at St. Matthews Church in Worthing on Thursday, 24 November, featured performances from local acts Broadwater Community Choir, After the Rain, Celtic Shore, Chalumeaux Too, and Peter Ridge.

The event was compèred by local comedian Russ Bravo and run-in partnership with Ratcliffe Creative, a music production and performance company run by Nigel Ratcliffe.

Nigel had this to say about the concert:“The evening was a fantastic success. I am so grateful to the entertainers, who gave their all and I am so proud that our community came together to help such a worthy cause.

Independent Lives have assisted my wife and me in employing carers for my daughter for nearly 15 years. I’m thrilled we could help support them as they've supported us."

The concert was attended by over 100 people, with some even travelling outside of West Sussex to be a part of the evening.

Independent Lives' Fundraising Officer Cara Locke was "blown away" by the response: "We had a fantastic turnout, and there was such a feel-good factor to the evening. The event couldn't have gone any better".

Independent Lives is a user-led charity working to change the lives of disabled people, people with support needs and carers. Their vision is for a fair society where everyone can participate and has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.