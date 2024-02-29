Worthing council backs Castle Accommodation's mission to combat homelessness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This milestone decision ensures the continuation of crucial support for fourteen individuals currently facing homelessness.

“We are delighted that the Council have continued its support in helping some of the most vulnerable people in Worthing. We hope that through our well run and modern facility that we can challenge the stigma attached to homelessness. It could happen to any of us” commented Aksana Green, the Managing Director of Castle Accommodation.

Since 2019, Castle Accommodation has provided a safe haven for those in need, fostering a supportive environment that champions community welfare and fosters positive outcomes for its residents. The recent planning approval solidifies their commitment to providing a solution to the housing crisis.

Originally repurposed from a guesthouse in 2010, the site has been a cornerstone of Worthing's response to housing crisis, offering temporary refuge to residents experiencing various challenges, including hospital discharge, domestic violence, and private eviction. Over the years, Castle Accommodation has helped over 200 individuals to get their lives back on track.

Castle Accommodation has implemented stringent management protocols, including zero tolerance of drugs and alcohol, nighttime noise restrictions, and proactive measures to address any disturbances promptly. With future round-the-clock management and CCTV surveillance, the site has experienced a notable decline in emergency service visits, underscoring its commitment to maintaining a safe and peaceful environment.