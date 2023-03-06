Two ambulances and a police car were pictured on the corner of Crescent Road and Shelley Road this morning (Monday, March 6).
Sussex Police sent officers to the scene but confirmed the ‘medical incident’ was dealt with by paramedics.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm one ambulance crew has attended the scene following reports of a person found in need of medical attention. This was reported to us at approximately 9.50am.
"The person was assessed and treated at the scene and has been taken to hospital for further treatment.”
Have you read?: Angry Shoreham parents demand action after dozens of children allocated 'failing' school miles away in Worthing