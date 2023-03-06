Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing emergency incident: One person taken to hospital

A person has been taken to hospital after reports of a ‘medical incident’ in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
2 hours ago

Two ambulances and a police car were pictured on the corner of Crescent Road and Shelley Road this morning (Monday, March 6).

Sussex Police sent officers to the scene but confirmed the ‘medical incident’ was dealt with by paramedics.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm one ambulance crew has attended the scene following reports of a person found in need of medical attention. This was reported to us at approximately 9.50am.

Two ambulances and a police car were pictured on the corner of Crescent Road and Shelley Road
"The person was assessed and treated at the scene and has been taken to hospital for further treatment.”

