Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Worthing emergency incident: Person taken to hospital after car and van collide

One person was taken to hospital after a collision in Worthing, this morning (Thursday, October 20).

By Sam Morton
14 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 11:33am

A car and a van were involved in the collision on Littlehampton Road, West Tarring, around 7.15am, South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

A spokesperson added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

The road was blocked, affecting traffic between Durrington High School and Stone Lane this morning, but delays have now cleared.

Most Popular

A car and a van were involved in the collision on Littlehampton Road, West Tarring, around 7.15am, according to South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “No serious injuries were reported. The road was blocked temporarily while emergency services attended the scene but has since reopened.”

Have you read?: Worthing landlady held woman captive for seven years - 'She preyed upon her victim’s vulnerabilities'

West Sussex police pursuit: Armed officers and dogs unit arrest multiple suspects after incident continued through Lancing, Shoreham and Horsham

Sussex railway incident: Police respond to concerns for woman between Hove and Worthing

Advertisement

Hide Ad

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

PoliceSussex PoliceSouth East Coast Ambulance Service