A car and a van were involved in the collision on Littlehampton Road, West Tarring, around 7.15am, South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

A spokesperson added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.”

The road was blocked, affecting traffic between Durrington High School and Stone Lane this morning, but delays have now cleared.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “No serious injuries were reported. The road was blocked temporarily while emergency services attended the scene but has since reopened.”

