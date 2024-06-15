Police officers responded to concerns for a woman’s welfare in Chesterfield Road, Worthing, around 6.45pm on Friday (June 14).

An increased police presence was seen in the area whilst the incident was ongoing. Photos taken at the scene showed that police officers were supported by ambulance crews. An air ambulance also landed at the nearby Worthing Leisure Centre.

"This is an isolated incident and poses no threat to the wider community,” Adur and Worthing Police announced on social media.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience while this incident is ongoing.”

In an update on Saturday afternoon, Sussex Police said a 22-year-old woman was ‘taken to hospital with serious injuries’.

1 . Worthing emergency incident An air ambulance landed at Worthing Leisure Centre Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing emergency incident Ambulance crews and police officers responded to the incident Photo: Eddie Mitchell