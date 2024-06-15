Worthing emergency incident: Young woman taken to hospital with serious injuries

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Jun 2024, 13:23 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2024, 13:43 BST
A young woman has suffered serious injuries after an emergency incident in Worthing.

Police officers responded to concerns for a woman’s welfare in Chesterfield Road, Worthing, around 6.45pm on Friday (June 14).

An increased police presence was seen in the area whilst the incident was ongoing. Photos taken at the scene showed that police officers were supported by ambulance crews. An air ambulance also landed at the nearby Worthing Leisure Centre.

"This is an isolated incident and poses no threat to the wider community,” Adur and Worthing Police announced on social media.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience while this incident is ongoing.”

In an update on Saturday afternoon, Sussex Police said a 22-year-old woman was ‘taken to hospital with serious injuries’.

An air ambulance landed at Worthing Leisure Centre

1. Worthing emergency incident

An air ambulance landed at Worthing Leisure Centre Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Ambulance crews and police officers responded to the incident

2. Worthing emergency incident

Ambulance crews and police officers responded to the incident Photo: Eddie Mitchell

