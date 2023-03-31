Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing girls' school takes top three places in literature quiz

Davison CE High School for Girls had an extraordinary showing at the interschool literature quiz, taking first, second, and third place.

By Laylah MooreContributor
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:16 BST
The Davison CE High School for Girls students proudly show off their trophy after taking the top three spots at the interschool literature quiz!
The competition was fierce, but the students from Davison CE High School managed to come out on top. This impressive feat is a testament to their hard work and dedication to the subject of literature.

Davison CE High School for Girls has achieved an incredible feat, once again dominating the inter-school literature quiz by taking the top three spots! This marks the second consecutive year that the school has come in first and second in the quiz - an impressive feat for the school and its students.

The Davison CE High School for Girls certainly made their presence felt at the interschool literature quiz, with all three teams taking the top three spots! Competing against seven other schools, including Worthing High School, Midhurst Rother College, Ormiston Six Villages Academy, St Philip Howard Catholic School, The Regis School, Felpham Community College and Bourne Academy, students from Davison CE were determined to prove their worth.

The teams were thrilled to not only come out on top, but to take all three spots in the standings. Despite only entering three teams, they managed to make a huge impression and the students came away with a great sense of pride. Their school librarian Miss Laylah Moore was incredibly proud of their hard work and dedication, and celebrated their success with them.

The day was also made even more special by the presence of some fantastic authors, who shared their work and inspired the students to pursue their own writing dreams. After their success, the teams returned to Davison with an incredible trophy and lots of new books, making for a very memorable day for the students.