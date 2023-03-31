Worthing girls' school takes top three places in literature quiz

Davison CE High School for Girls had an extraordinary showing at the interschool literature quiz, taking first, second, and third place.

The competition was fierce, but the students from Davison CE High School managed to come out on top. This impressive feat is a testament to their hard work and dedication to the subject of literature.

The Davison CE High School for Girls certainly made their presence felt at the interschool literature quiz, with all three teams taking the top three spots! Competing against seven other schools, including Worthing High School, Midhurst Rother College, Ormiston Six Villages Academy, St Philip Howard Catholic School, The Regis School, Felpham Community College and Bourne Academy, students from Davison CE were determined to prove their worth.

The teams were thrilled to not only come out on top, but to take all three spots in the standings. Despite only entering three teams, they managed to make a huge impression and the students came away with a great sense of pride. Their school librarian Miss Laylah Moore was incredibly proud of their hard work and dedication, and celebrated their success with them.