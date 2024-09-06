Worthing Heat Network construction to begin on Union Place

Construction of the Worthing Heat Network began in July, with works so far taking place within the grounds of Worthing Hospital. On 9th September, construction will begin in the public highway on Union Place. Below, Hemiko provide an update for local residents, businesses, road users and pavement users about what to expect from the works.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is a heat network, and who are Hemiko?

Heat networks, also known as district heating, are a low carbon alternative to gas boilers. They provide both heating and hot water. Heat networks work by collecting local unused heat, turning it into hot water and distributing that hot water to local users via a network of underground pipes. By 2050, every major town and city will need to have a heat network, in order for us to meet our net zero targets.

Hemiko are a heat networks investor, developer and operator. They have been selected by Worthing Borough Council to develop the Worthing Heat Network, which is central to the council’s Climate Neutral Strategy. As part of developing the heat network, they will bring jobs, work experience, opportunities for local business, curriculum support and economic growth to Worthing.

Roadworks notice on Union Place

What works are taking place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Installing low carbon heat networks involves laying new pipe infrastructure under the roads.

To build the heat network, construction works will be taking place on Union Place between Monday 9th September and early November.

The works will involve digging a trench, laying pipe, and then reinstatement works, resulting in a lane closure.

If you live on the road, or have a business on the road, access to your property for cars and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic will continue to flow one way, westbound towards The Venue. Eastbound traffic towards the roundabout and the Waitrose will be on diversion. Please plan your journey accordingly, leaving a few extra minutes to account for the diversion.

Access to the NCP car park on Union Place will be available throughout. You will not be able to park on the street between 9th September and 2nd November 2024 – during this time, the council will be suspending these parking bays. The nearest alternative parking is the NCP car park on Union Place or the Guildbourne Centre car park. All cars will need to be removed from Union Place by 8am on 9th September 2024.

Walking routes down Union Place will be maintained at all times.

Local businesses and residents near to Union Place received a leaflet in their letterboxes about these works in August.

Where else is work taking place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemiko will shortly be sharing their full construction schedule, now that it has received approval from the highways authority. You can follow Hemiko's updates on their Facebook page.

Health, safety and accessibility

The health and safety of local residents and our staff is Hemiko's top priority. They will be installing safety fencing around the site, to keep everyone safe. They have undertaken health and safety assessments of the works and will continue to do these throughout.

If you are a resident of the road with accessibility requirements or vulnerability, please let Hemiko know on 01903 337364 or by emailing [email protected] and they would be happy to meet with you to discuss your needs, and ensure safe access is always available to your property.

Connection to the Worthing Heat Network

The Worthing Heat Network will supply low carbon heating. If you are interested to connect to the Worthing Heat Network, you can email Annwen, Connections Manager at [email protected] – your email should include your address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you – and who to talk to if you’d like more information or to provide feedback

Hemiko know that no one likes disruption on their streets. They will be working very hard to minimise the disruption as much as possible.

If you have any concerns and would like to speak to one of the local team, you can reach them on 01903 337364 or by emailing [email protected]

You can also feel free to speak to staff when you see them on site.

So far…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemiko have created 11 local jobs and 9 paid opportunities for local businesses, with more to come. They are also volunteering, providing curriculum support to schools and creating work experience and apprenticeship opportunities.