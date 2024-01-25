Worthing hospital launches new private GP service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new GP service launched late last year with patients being able to book by calling 0808 189 5600 directly. With access to primary care at an all-time high there is an increased demand from patients across West Sussex. The demands on primary care services in Worthing are at an all-time high with a shortage of GPs being one of the main reasons for delays in getting appointments and access to treatment. According to the Office for National Statistics, there are only 2350 fully qualified GPs with those over 55 set to retire in the next few years. Meaning that demand for GP services can’t be met.

GP services are an essential component in the patient's pathway. Failing to get a proper diagnosis or proper triaging can often leave patients failing important pre-assessments. The result of such failings only delays the patients care further and ultimately makes waiting times worse.

Each new appointment will cost £195 for a duration of 30 minutes with further time available for an additional fee. The length of the consultations has been designed to give patients the opportunity to fully discuss their condition or health concerns with the specialist.

Currently Goring Hall Hospital has one GP, with plans to add more to the service throughout 2024. They will be able to support patients looking for general health advice, check-ups, and tests. Additionally, the enhanced primary care offering at the hospital will also support patients needing treatment for minor, acute, and chronic illnesses. Following the consultation, should the patient require further support, a referral can be made directly to one of the specialist consultants. This removes the potential for lengthy waits and reduces stress to the patient.

Commenting on the new GP service, Nichola Evans, Executive Director of Goring Hall Hospital said:

“The private GP service represents a significant addition to what we can offer patients in Worthing, West Sussex and surrounding areas. It will allow patients to see a GP face to face with easy access to any diagnostic tests, scans under one roof or onward referrals that may be required.

“At a time when primary care services are in increased demand, the launch of the new service at Goring Hall Hospital, represents our commitment to ensuring that patients across our community have access to the facilities and services they need.”