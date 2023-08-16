Worthing hospital welcomes latest laser technology

Goring Hall Hospital in Worthing has taken delivery of the latest laser technology to help treat the growing number of patients needing glaucoma and cataract treatments. The SLT YAG laser is recognised as being one of the most advanced pieces of equipment in the field of ophthalmology. Costing over £37,000 the equipment helps the doctor more accurately target the affected area of the eye and has been shown to increase surgical success.

The technology, pioneered by Litechnica, is especially suited for treating conditions like glaucoma and cataracts. Glaucoma impacts the nerve used for sight (optic nerve) which is a part of the nervous system originating in the eyeball and connected to the brain.

The natural drainage of the internal fluid (aqueous humour) of the eye may occasionally be impeded which then builds up and causes eye pressure, ultimately damaging the optic nerve. The consequence is that the sufferer loses their peripheral vision, and this can go unnoticed in its early stages.

If left untreated, the deterioration in sight becomes steadily worse, with tunnel vision and sadly in the worst cases blindness. It is estimated that in the England alone, 480,000 people suffer from the condition. Laser treatment is carried out in outpatient clinics meaning that the patient does not have a long stay in hospital.

Mr Nyunt with the new laser

Mr Khin Maung Nyunt, a Consultant Ophthalmologist at Goring Hall Hospital explained that ‘Laser technology equips us with the tools needed to accurately target the affected area of the eye without the need for more invasive surgical techniques. Across the UK, 2% of adults over 40 suffer from the condition and sadly that number continues to grow. Having the laser at the hospital is an important development in our fight against the condition.’

The new laser equipment is part of a multimillion-pound investment programme currently taking place at the hospital which includes the redevelopment of patient bedrooms, and extended carparking.