The fire in The Plantation, Salvington, was attended by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) shortly after 3am.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines from Worthing Fire Station to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued three people and two dogs from the property before extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters in The Plantation, Worthing. Picture from Eddie Mitchell

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

