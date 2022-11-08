Worthing mayor opens Kamelia Kids Day Nursery vegetable community garden

Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury opening the vegetable garden

Earlier this year, Kamelia Kids entered the Royal Horticultural Society School Gardening Award scheme and were delighted to win £250 worth of vouchers towards purchasing plants for their community garden. This included an apple tree to commemorate the late Queen’s memory, who advocated her love for the environment and was committed to preserving woodland and wildlife.

In promoting the Queen’s enduring legacy, the staff and children have been busy creating a vegetable garden by selecting vegetables to plant, to grow, and to water through to harvesting into the nursery kitchen and at the same time promoting healthy eating.