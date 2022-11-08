Worthing mayor opens Kamelia Kids Day Nursery vegetable community garden
Kamelia Kids Day Nursery actively participates in caring for the environment and promotes sustainable practices through educating and working with the children, families, and the wider community.
Earlier this year, Kamelia Kids entered the Royal Horticultural Society School Gardening Award scheme and were delighted to win £250 worth of vouchers towards purchasing plants for their community garden. This included an apple tree to commemorate the late Queen’s memory, who advocated her love for the environment and was committed to preserving woodland and wildlife.
In promoting the Queen’s enduring legacy, the staff and children have been busy creating a vegetable garden by selecting vegetables to plant, to grow, and to water through to harvesting into the nursery kitchen and at the same time promoting healthy eating.
The vegetable garden was officially opened by Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury at their Open Day on Saturday, November 5. She said it was a real pleasure to open the garden and discuss hopes and aspersions for the future of this wonderful nursery that has served the community for more than 40 years.