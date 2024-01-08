BREAKING

Worthing park incident explained as woman's body found

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman at a park in Worthing, police have confirmed.
By Sam Morton
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:56 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 15:18 GMT

A large number of emergency service personnel were pictured in Brooklands Park this morning (Monday, January 8). It came amid a search for a missing 78-year-old woman from Goring-by-Sea, named Sandra.

Police officers were joined at the park by fire crews, paramedics and Coastguard volunteers.

"We are very sorry to report that a body has been found in the search for Sandra, who was reported missing from Goring,” read a Sussex Police statement on Monday afternoon.

"Her next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with Sandra’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The police thanked members of the public for ‘their help in trying to find’ Sandra.

